LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - It is very windy this morning following a cold front that is pushing through Texoma. There is a wind advisory for almost all of our Texoma counties until 3PM today, with an extension into our southeastern counties until 6PM. Winds will sit between 25-35mph with gusts up to 40. Once we get into the mid to late afternoon we will really see the winds die down.Temperatures will not warm up much today as highs will sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows heading into Monday will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.