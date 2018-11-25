Kids learned about budgeting and money management

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Young kids were able to learn about money in a fun way Saturday.
Big Girl Little World put on the Money Matters event which teaches kids real life skills in budgeting and money management. Kids participated in multiple workshops where they were able to make fake purchases and understand the concept of money. Founder of Big Girl Little World said it’s important to start teaching kids these things now.
“We have to take it upon ourselves as parents and concerned citizens to start teaching these kids correctly and plus because it’s Small Business Saturday and there’s no better way to start a small business than within the way that we’re doing it now. We have to teach the kids when to spend, how to spend, and why," said First Lady Tosha Mac.
The event was held at the Salvation Army Church.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.