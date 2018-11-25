Lawton organizations work together to ensure local families don’t go without this holiday season

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - K9 Motorcycle club and Hungry Hearts are participating in a national campaign called Feed the Children, which helps give children a hunger-free holiday season. They filled boxes with food and toiletries that can sustain a family for a week. On Saturday, dozens of boxes were passed out to Lawton families in need.
“I’m glad to be able to bring this to Lawton, Oklahoma," said Michael Becton, president of K9 Motorcycle Club. "Being able to support families, being able to help people. Being able to bring inspiration and just motivation to people and let them know that there are people out there for them and we’re not just out here for ourselves, we’re here for the community.”
Becton also said he hopes this day of giving back to the community will become an annual event for the K9 Motorcycle Club.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.