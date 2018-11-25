People got out to Stop and Shop Local

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Many people got out today to support the community by shopping local.
This was the first Stop and Shop Local event. The Oklahoma Blood Institute was there along with 28 vendors displaying their art, clothing, and gifts you could buy for the holiday. Co-host of Stop and Shop Local, Albert Rivas said supporting local vendors helps the community as a whole.
“Whenever you’re buying local at anytime of the year, you’re supporting somebody to put food on their table, or to pay their mortgage, or to pay their car payment, or to pay their taxes. This is a economic boost for Lawton Fort Sill with small businesses gaining, so is our economy and so it Lawton Fort Sill," said Rivas.
Kayla Meckes with Scissortail Boutique said they are based online and events like this allows for them to be more personable.
“Really what I would say is go out and support the people who are out and about, the people you follow on Facebook or social media and go support them, and not just online, or behind a screen, go meet them in person, more personable, and become great customers and great friends, so get out shop local," said Meckes.
Rivas said the vendors donated an item to be given away in a raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Lawton Food Bank.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.