Cameron University to host anti-elder abuse forum

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Elder abuse can come in many forms, from physical abuse, to theft, financial exploitation, and even Medicaid fraud.
Assistant Attorney General, Mykel Fry, said if you suspect something is fraudulent with your accounts, there are a few signs to look for.
“The first thing that we say is check out the bank statements, check out the credit card statements. See if there are any withdrawals, major withdrawals, or charges on the credit card. We tell people to look for those things," said Fry. "Then it gives family members and it also gives the elderly person some type of road map to say now this is what I need to do. I need to call the police, or I need to shut off this credit card, or I need to cancel this bank statement or cancel the person’s ability to write checks on the checkbook.”
Fry said if you have been the victim of elder abuse, know that you are not alone, and you can take action.
“One of the things that we find, especially with elderly that live in their own homes, is that they are either scared or embarrassed to come forward to law enforcement. And we want to give them some comfort that they’re not the only ones out there that this has happened to, and there is a way to perhaps fix their own situation and prevent this from happening to other people,” said Fry.
Fry said she hopes this forum will help seniors protect themselves from becoming victims.
“Ultimately, what we’re hoping, is a conversation with the audience," said Fry. "If they have questions, we want to certainly answer all of their questions. If there’s a topic that they want to discuss in greater detail, we’ll be happy to do that. We’re hoping is to arm these people with enough information that they do not, themselves, become victims, and if they do, give them some level of comfort, that they can actually report it.”
To report elder abuse, you can call the Oklahoma Attorney General hotline at (405) 522-2963. To learn more about the different types of abuse, visit their website at WWW.OAG.OK.GOV/MEDICAID-FRAUD-CITIZEN-RESOURCES.
The “Combating Crimes Against the Elderly: the Forgotten Victims” forum will be held at Cameron University in the CETES Conference Center on Tuesday, November 27, at 2 p.m.
