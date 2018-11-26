Cameron University to host anti-elder abuse forum

“The first thing that we say is check out the bank statements, check out the credit card statements. See if there are any withdrawals, major withdrawals, or charges on the credit card. We tell people to look for those things," said Fry. "Then it gives family members and it also gives the elderly person some type of road map to say now this is what I need to do. I need to call the police, or I need to shut off this credit card, or I need to cancel this bank statement or cancel the person’s ability to write checks on the checkbook.”