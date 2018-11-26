First Alert 7 Forecast: a mild end to November

Clouds will start to roll in late Friday ahead of a storm system. There is a low chance of showers & storms Friday evening through early Saturday morning but most of the rain may miss us to the east. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday but cooler behind the storm on Saturday. Highs near 60 with breezy west to northwest winds. Partly cloudy on Sunday and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.