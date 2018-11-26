First Alert 7 Forecast: a mild end to November

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - November will end with above average highs and perhaps a low rain chance.
Clear skies this evening into tonight with chilly temperatures. Upper 30s by 9PM with morning lows in the upper 20s. Sunny tomorrow and a bit warmer as a southwest breeze kicks in. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows in the low 30s. Mild on Wednesday & Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Mid to upper 60s Wednesday and upper 60s to near 70 on Thursday.
Clouds will start to roll in late Friday ahead of a storm system. There is a low chance of showers & storms Friday evening through early Saturday morning but most of the rain may miss us to the east. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday but cooler behind the storm on Saturday. Highs near 60 with breezy west to northwest winds. Partly cloudy on Sunday and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Another shot of chilly air will arrive by early to mid next week. This will bring a period of below average highs for a few days next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.