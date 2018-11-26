First Alert Forecast: warming into mid week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Monday morning! It feels like the teens for some this morning.
Temps warm into the low 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. North winds shift back to the S by this evening. Overnight we stay mostly clear with temps falling into the low 30s. We warm back into the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon and hit the mid 60s by Wednesday. South winds slowly increase towards mid week, gusting up to about 20 mph.
A few more clouds will be possible Thursday and Friday and into the weekend. As temps stay in the mid 60s, a few stray showers will be possible late Friday into early Saturday. A cold front pushes through late Friday into early Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies as we move into late weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
