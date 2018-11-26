Get your Christmas card made with your pets at Photos with Santa

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Christmas is right around the corner, and if you are needing to get your Christmas cards made, the Stephens County Humane Society has a deal for you.
On December 8th, they will be hosting their annual Photos with Santa fundraiser at the Star Pharmacy located inside the Chisholm Mall in Duncan. It is an opportunity for people to bring their pets and have a family photo made with Santa.
“We have a lot of fun," said Kelly Place, member of the SCHS Board of Directors. "Really good seeing all the people and all their pets, and a lot of the pets came from Stephens County Humane Society originally. So, it gets a feeling almost of a little bit of a family reunion. And it’s so festive. We always have a nice setup for Santa, and he sits in a big chair and got Christmas trees around him. It makes a wonderful photo opportunity, and a lot of people use them for their Christmas cards.”
Each photo will cost 10 dollars. The proceeds will benefit the Stephens County Humane Society. You can follow their Facebook page, Stephens County Humane Society of Oklahoma, for more information.
