New details released in connection with Burkburnett Amber Alert suspects

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Nearly a week after an Amber Alert was issued for a Burkburnett toddler, more information is being released about the suspects.
Michael Scott Smith, 48, and Robin Michelle Golden, 51, are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop and Render Aid at the scene of an accident.
Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said the pair took the toddler by force from a home in the city. During the altercation, officials said a person was ran over while Smith and Golden drove away.
Both were arrested in Santa Rosa, New Mexico on Tuesday, November 20. They are expected to appear before a judge on Monday. We will bring you the latest developments about this story.
