Several area fire departments extinguish large pasture fire

EDGEWATER PARK, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several fire departments responded to a large grass fire near Lake Ellsworth around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials said a downed power line, possibly from strong winds, not only started the fire, but also caused several residents in Edgewater Park to lose power.
“It burned quite a few acres and it didn’t get no houses or buildings or anything," said Herman Fehring, chief of Edgewater Park Fire Department. "We really lucked out.”
Chief Fehring said winter weather is the prime time for fires.
“Well, it’s dry. Everything is dry because everything is dead," said Fehring. "And we got good growth on all the vegetation. So, the fire’s going to be bad. If we have a fire, it’s going to be bad.”
The best way to prevent a fire from happening on your property is to maintain the grass.
“Keep the grass mowed short around your property," said Fehring. "That’ll help out a bunch.”
But, most people do not.
“Most of the time they don’t do that," said Fehring. "You know, they let it grow so the cattle will graze it down.”
Apache, Elgin, Fletcher, Paradise Valley, Wichita State, and Edgwater Park Fire Departments combined efforts to put out the large pasture fire. There were about four tankers on scene, and each department brought two or three fire trucks.
“I just want to thank everyone out here that showed up," said Fehring. "We had lots of help.”
No injuries were reported from Sunday’s fire.
Around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, it was reported that the fire had started again. Another report was later released that it had been extinguished at 3:40 p.m.
