SWOK businesses offer Cyber Monday deals

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A weekend full of deals came to a close Monday at businesses across southwest Oklahoma that participated in Cyber Monday.
As Cyber Monday has grown in popularity, more and more businesses have jumped on the bandwagon. What started as a day of for online businesses to offer deals following black Friday has now grown into a way for all businesses to offer deals to local customers.
Despite not having any online store, Kory Belveal, owner of PC Wizard in Duncan, said this year, he participated in Cyber Monday. His reasoning was to show customers what they have available right here in southwest Oklahoma.
"Some of the big box stores, online retailers, they really hit us hard during this time of the year because they can really run such massive advertising and promotions that everyone can see but I think it’s really important for the local businesses to do something too to show that hey, we’re around,” Belveal said.
The same rings true for Country Lace Boutique, whose manager Staci Kloxin offered online and in-store discounts that allow the store to compete with retail giants.
"We are not one of the big box stores, we don’t have 6-thousand stores out there and have the bulk inventory they have where we get special prices. So we’re trying to knock ours down as much as possible where we’re able to survive during the holiday season,” Kloxin said.
In addition to offering competitive prices for new customers, Cyber Monday deals allow local businesses the chance to reward customers who spend their money right here in our community.
"We work really hard to provide unique pieces for all of our customers and give them great prices throughout the holiday season to show our unending love and support for them. We appreciate all of their love and unending support for anyone shopping on C or locally for that matter,” Kloxin said.
Both Kloxin and Belveal noted there are some great deals to be found this time of year and they urge everyone to please shop local to keep your money in your community.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.