Burglar steals guns, ammunition from Altus pawn shop

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Altus Police Department is seeking information in connection with a burglary at a local pawn shop. On Friday, around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to the 700 block of East Broadway on an alarm call at Go Pawn.
Officers found a window has been broken out at the back of the building. Surveillance video released Tuesday morning shows the suspect entering the business and removing several guns and ammunition from a display case.
The suspect is a man and he was wearing a hoodie as seen in the surveillance video. Altus police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. If you have any information about this burglary you are being asked to call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477) and your tip can remain anonymous.
If your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.