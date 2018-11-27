First Alert 7 Forecast: 70s in reach before colder air moves in next week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A nice and mild end to the week is in store. Colder air will move back in early next week.
Clear skies this evening and overnight with temperatures in the low 40s by 9PM and lows near 30. Mostly sunny and comfortable tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. South to southwest winds 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 70 and lows in the upper 30s.
Clouds will move in later Friday as a strong but fast-moving storm system approaches Texoma from the west. Highs will once again head for 70+ with breezy southwest winds. Friday evening and night, a few showers or a storm is possible in eastern Texoma. Lows in the low 40s. Turning mostly sunny on Saturday with breezy west to northwest winds. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy on Sunday, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Another storm system will drag a cold front through Texoma on Monday and winds will shift to the north. Highs in the upper 50s but falling to near 30 by Tuesday morning. Highs may only stay in the 40s Tuesday. There is a low chance of rain showers on Monday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
