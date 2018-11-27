First Alert 7 Forecast: 70s in reach before colder air moves in next week

Clouds will move in later Friday as a strong but fast-moving storm system approaches Texoma from the west. Highs will once again head for 70+ with breezy southwest winds. Friday evening and night, a few showers or a storm is possible in eastern Texoma. Lows in the low 40s. Turning mostly sunny on Saturday with breezy west to northwest winds. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy on Sunday, highs in the low to mid 60s.