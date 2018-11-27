First Alert Forecast: sunny and 60s this week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! Another chilly morning as you’re out the door.
Temps are in the 20s and 30s this morning. This afternoon we climb into the low 60s under sunny skies with light S winds. Overnight expect clear skies and temps falling into the low 30s. We’re back in the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon with S winds gusting up to 20 mph. Temps continue to warm into the upper 60s by late week.
A cold front pushes through this weekend and drops our temps into the 50s by next week. We see strong N winds gusting up to 35 mph on Saturday, making it feel like the 50s for much of the day. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, but moisture is few and far between the next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
