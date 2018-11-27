Guns stolen from Altus pawn shop

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Five guns were stolen from an Altus pawn shop and now police need your help finding the man who was caught on camera doing it.
The crime happened Friday, November 23 at Go Pawn on Broadway in Altus. The man in the video broke into the store and stole an iPad, five guns and a box of ammo before leaving just moments before the police got there. CEO of Go Pawn L.L.C Jason Hall said the entire burglary took about fifteen minutes.
"He spent at least ten minutes out there trying to get in a window and eventually he did,” Hall said.
Once inside, Hall said the burglar quickly got to work.
"First, he knocked over a bunch of stuff getting through the window, he picked up a few things kind of bewildered, didn’t really act like he knew what he was doing. Then he came up to the front and acted like he knew what he wanted,” Hall said.
What the burglar wanted was guns. Hall said in total, he took five pistols from a glass case. But he was surprised by how long he spent looking at them.
"He picked up one or two on one side of the case and then he kind of went over and was kind of picking what he wanted on the other side of the case. It was probably all he could carry,” Hall said.
How the burglar handled himself while choosing the guns stood out to Hall. “Usually if someone is coming in to clear you out, they pretty well take everything,” Hall said. “He may have just been an opportunist because he didn’t have a bag to really put them in once he got in here
Hall estimates they lost about $3,000 due to the burglary.
“It hurts, we’ll be OK but every little thing like that hurts. We fight for survival all the time and try to do better and better and when somebody comes and takes it hurts. But we’ll be OK,” Hall said.
Hall has given all of the surveillance video to the Altus Police Department but because it was guns that were stolen, he also now is dealing with the ATF.
"They’ll go over everything and see if there’s anything we could have done better and they’ll put all the guns in a stolen file thing so we could hopefully find them maybe,” Hall said.
Hall hopes someone in the community recognizes this man, who he as a message for.
"Turn yourself in, it’ll be the best thing for you. It’s not going to work out good,” Hall said.
If you have any information about who the burglar is, you’re encouraged to call Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482 - TIPS.
