Jefferson County DA investigates cemetery damage

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Thousands of dollars in damage was done at the Waurika Cemetery after a vehicle drove through a part of the cemetery. The driver left behind ruts and a mess for the Waurika Cemetery Association to clean up.
The association is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Waurika city police, and the District Attorney’s office to get this taken care of.
“The association is working hard to get this resolved,” said John Graham of Dudley Funeral Home. "The DA is handling everything, as it should. It’ll be up to them to take care of it. The Waurika Cemetery Association is working to get this fixed and we’ll pay for this out of our own pockets if we have to.”
The case is in the hands of the district attorney, who is working to see if this will be a civil or criminal case. Graham says it’s disheartening to see the damage, but one way or another repairs will be made.
“It’s very saddening and hard to deal with," said Graham. “And being harshly said, things happen, but we have to take care of it regardless of how its being blown up.”
The Waurika Cemetery Association asks families who have been affected to call the Waurika Police Department and file a complaint.
The weather has played a big factor in getting these repairs done, so the association hasn’t been able to come in with heavy equipment to fix the damage. If you’d like to donate to help with the repairs, contact the Dudley Funeral Home in Waurika.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.