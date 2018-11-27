LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police are asking for your help to find the driver who who hit a railroad crossing arm.
It happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon when police say a moving truck was seen hitting the arm in the southbound lane near Southwest 11th and F.
Authorities say the driver kept going after hitting the arm.
If you know anything about it, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO. Your tip can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.