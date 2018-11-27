Lawton Public Schools hosts conference to help seniors prepare for adulthood

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Public Schools held its first ever senior conference Tuesday at Lawton First Assembly to help graduating students prepare for adulthood. Almost 900 seniors from the three Lawton high schools, Gateway Success Center, and S.C.O.R.E. Academy were taught life skills they will use as adults.
“I think it’s important for us, as young people, to learn it now because when we get out into the real world there’s not going to be many people there to help us, since we’re now adults and we have to go do it out ourselves," said Rebecca Saville, a senior at Eisenhower High School. "It’s going to be a lot harder for people to get out there, learn the things they need to do. So, I think this is a great addition to Lawton Public Schools.”
Saville attended a financial session, along with two others..
“I completed the military culture one, where they talk about the National Guard, because I am interested in the National Guard and I wanted to see what things they offered to young people, and I’m planning on attending the healthcare 101 because I want to go into nursing,” said Saville.
The senior conference included sixteen other breakout sessions on various topics to help students start their futures off on the right foot.
“Information regarding college-bound students, to financial aid, to vehicle responsibility, paying taxes, healthcare, all of the kinds of things that many of these kids are going to be faced with trying to find solutions to here in six to eight to ten months,” said Mark Mattingly, executive director of student services for Lawton Public Schools.
He said community sponsors helped make the conference possible.
“We had such great support from the community," said Mattingly. "So many businesses that pitched in to provide lunch, to provide speakers.”
Mattingly said he hopes this conference will expand and reach more students in the future.
“One of the things I would hope might possibly happen in the future is that we open it up to our private schools here in town, and maybe even some of the home school students, and possibly some of the neighboring districts. You know, if we have the resources to do it,” said Mattingly.
