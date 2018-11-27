Lawton Public Schools hosts conference to help seniors prepare for adulthood

“I think it’s important for us, as young people, to learn it now because when we get out into the real world there’s not going to be many people there to help us, since we’re now adults and we have to go do it out ourselves," said Rebecca Saville, a senior at Eisenhower High School. "It’s going to be a lot harder for people to get out there, learn the things they need to do. So, I think this is a great addition to Lawton Public Schools.”