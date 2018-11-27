Lawton Veteran Services Center receives donation from local group

They donated $1,000 to the center, something they were more than happy to do. “As a veterans organization ourselves, collectively this is a passion to us, to help out other veterans in need. When we see someone that needs this kind of help, we all tend to come together and head that way,” said Phillip Barks of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “These guys do a lot of help for the veterans in the community, helping with the VA claims, that’s always difficult, you don’t always get the help you need from other places, so these guys do a really good job of it. And it’s nice to keep their doors open so they can continue to provide that service.”