Lawton Veteran Services Center receives donation from local group

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Veteran Services Center received some much-needed help as they try to keep their doors open.
Last month we told you that the center was struggling with shrinking monthly funds, leading to concerns they may have to shut down in January. But after seeing our story, the local chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association stepped up to provide some financial support.
They donated $1,000 to the center, something they were more than happy to do. “As a veterans organization ourselves, collectively this is a passion to us, to help out other veterans in need. When we see someone that needs this kind of help, we all tend to come together and head that way,” said Phillip Barks of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “These guys do a lot of help for the veterans in the community, helping with the VA claims, that’s always difficult, you don’t always get the help you need from other places, so these guys do a really good job of it. And it’s nice to keep their doors open so they can continue to provide that service.”
The Lawton Veterans Service Center helps veterans and their families with their military benefits.
The volunteer group is funded through donations, though their funding has been coming up short nearly every month.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.