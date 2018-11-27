Raisin’ for Robert fundraiser set for Saturday in Elgin

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Elgin community is coming together to help out one of their own. Robert Spencer was diagnosed with liver disease four years ago and recovering after receiving a liver three weeks ago. A fundraiser set for December 1 will help with medical expenses.
Some items up for auction include feed, 1/4 mile of fence, jewelry, quilts, paintings, toys from the Happy Toy Maker in Happy, Texas, and several tools, among many other items. The big ticket item is a John Deere Gator.
Spencer’s former ag teacher, Jerry Renshaw says Spencer is a pillar of the community. Spencer is in the cattle and feed business, and the owner of Spencer’s Feed and Supply in Elgin. He’s served on the Elgin School Board, and the Alumni Board for Oklahoma State University.
“Robert and Gretchen are overwhelmed.” said Renshaw. "He’d like to be here, but he’s still in the city. Everything is going well. We’re just trying to get him back home.”
Raisin’ for Robert is happening Saturday at the Elgin High School Cafeteria at 5:30. The meal will be served by donations. For a complete list of items, visit Raisin’ for Robert on Facebook.
