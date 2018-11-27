Tara Grinstead murder trial date set, but not location

IRWIN COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN/RNN) – A trial date has been set for the Georgia man accused of killing his former teacher.
Tara Grinstead, a teacher and former beauty pageant contestant, disappeared in October 2005, but the GBI didn’t make an arrest until 2017.
During a Monday court hearing, a trial date for suspect Ryan Duke was set for April 1, but there are still many issues that need to be ironed out before the trial moves forward.
For one thing, defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant insists Duke wouldn’t get a fair trial if prosecutors were allowed to repeatedly mention the word “murder” during his trial.
"It's just like saying ‘guilty, guilty, guilty. I think he's guilty. I think he’s guilty.’ It's the same prejudice as saying, ‘I think a murder happened, I think a murder happened,’" Merchant told the court.
Cordele District Attorney Brad Rigby disagreed.
"To prohibit our use of the term ‘murder’ also prohibits us from being able to adequately represent the interest of the victim in this case," Rigby argued Monday.
Duke is accused of murdering Grinstead, his former teacher at Irwin County High School, in 2005, then burning her body in a pecan field.
Duke sat quietly in court Monday as attorneys discussed where his trial should be held. Judge Bill Reinhardt has yet to decide on any change of venue, though prosecutors agree with the defense team’s request that the trial be moved from Irwin County.
Attorneys have been debating whether a fair trial can be held in the county, where many members of the community helped in the search for Grinstead.
Picking a pool of impartial jurors could also prove difficult because of the massive news coverage the case has received.
Over the next few weeks, lawyers will produce a list of questions for potential jurors. Reinhardt said a questionnaire will be mailed to a sample jury pool. Defense attorneys and prosecutors will discuss the questions to be included on Dec. 14.
The judge must also still rule on whether the indictment is too vague. That indictment says Duke killed Grinstead with his hands. Merchant argues the alleged crime isn’t explained in the indictment.
The judge must also decide who must pay if the defense team hires an investigator. Merchant and her husband John Merchant have been representing Duke pro bono.
Duke’s defense team did drop efforts to fight any alleged confessions Duke may have made to police.
