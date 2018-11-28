Alleged victim of Lawton shooting goes live on Facebook

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A man claiming to be the victim of a shooting live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook Wednesday. The man streamed as he was being treated by paramedics.
Meanwhile, Lawton police are investigating.
Police say it started as an argument between two people at an apartment complex near 40th and Ozmun. After that argument, one person drove away while the other stayed. The one that drove away then came back and parked behind the other person’s car. That person then tried to back out and hit the car parked behind them At that point, the person in the car in the street got out and fired at the car that Jim them before driving away
Police say a man was hit by one of those bullet. This man went to Facebook Live claiming to be the one who was hit. You can see in the video that he is in fact in this area. You can see medical personnel treating him as he tells them the bullet hit him in the leg. Again no confirmation this is actually the victim at this time.
As for the suspect, police do not have anyone in custody yet but are working with witnesses to find out who it was
