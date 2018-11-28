Cameron University forum focused on combating senior abuse

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cameron University hosted a forum Tuesday focused on combating senior abuse.
It's part of the Social Sciences Department's "Justice for All" series and featured guest speakers that included members of the Office of Oklahoma Attorney General.
Tuesday’s forums focuses on elder abuse that includes physical abuse, theft and fraud. Officials with the social sciences department explained why they chose that topic. “A lot of the time we focus on crimes against children and other victims, but we forget about our elderly and how they’re preyed upon by criminals,” said Criminal Justice instructor Danyle Smith.
The speakers at Tuesday’s event spoke about how many crimes committed against seniors are done by people the victims trust, like caregivers and family members.
