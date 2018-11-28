FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Emily Nunley

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Emily Nunley is a senior at Chattanooga High School and the FFA President with a vision that will carry over generations to come.
“That’s my ultimate goal," Nunley said. "I want to get the little kids more involved and help them find their way and their passion through the FFA.”
Emily and her fellow officers do that through monthly meetings and big events for the chapter and the community. Just recently, they held a skeet shooting contest to win money, or a turkey. Emily is always thinking of ways to educate more people about FFA.
“We’re going to decorate Christmas cookies and we’re getting ready to kick speech season so we’re trying to figure out ways to get them involved because we’re pretty big on speeches here," she said.
Emily has competed in speaking contests and shows pigs. She won Reserve Grand Champion in Comanche County with her Hamp Gilt back in 2015. It’s her last year to show and she’s putting in the work to come out on top.
“I try to put in an hour a day," said Nunley. "I know it doesn’t sound like a lot, but an hour a day will make the biggest difference ever.”
When her high school career is all said and done, Emily says she’ll be happy to know she’s made a difference in the lives of the up and comers in Chatty.
“That’s what makes me feel better about myself," she said. "Knowing that when I leave here there’s a ton of kids more involved because I helped them and I showed them how easy it is to find your passion no matter how hard you think it is.”
Emily is taking classes for cosmetology at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick. She graduates from Chatty in May.
