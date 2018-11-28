First Alert Forecast: mild afternoon ahead

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Temps are in the 30s as you’re headed out the door.
This afternoon we warm into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies with light SW winds gusting up to 15 mph. Overnight mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. We’re in the low 70s Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Cloud cover increases late week into the weekend. A stray shower can’t be ruled out overnight Friday into early Saturday, mainly across the I-44 corridor. SW winds gust up to 25 mph on Friday before a strong cold front arrives Saturday, bringing N winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Cooler temps continue to move in this weekend. Temps fall into the mid 60s Saturday, upper 50s Sunday and upper 40s by Tuesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
