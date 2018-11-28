First Alert 7 Forecast: Spring-like Thursday but cold air returns next week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Very mild and even Spring-like temperatures are expected to end November but colder air will return next week.
Mostly clear and cool this evening with temperatures falling to 50 by 8PM and upper 30s by tomorrow morning. A nice day tomorrow under mostly sunny skies and with a south to southwest breeze 5-15 mph. Highs ranging from the low to mid 70s for most but perhaps some upper 70s in far western Texoma. A few clouds roll in tomorrow night with lows in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Friday and breezy ahead of a storm system. Highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible Friday evening and into Friday night, mainly near and east of I-44. Lows in the low 40s.
Behind the storm system on Saturday, west to northwest winds will be breezy but there will not be a push of cold air. Highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will work in for Sunday, keeping highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. A secondary push of chilly air will work in Monday and a brief rain shower is possible. Highs in the low 50s.
Chilly air will stick around for a few days next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday & Wednesday with lows in the 20s.

~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
