First Alert 7 Forecast: Spring-like Thursday but cold air returns next week

Mostly clear and cool this evening with temperatures falling to 50 by 8PM and upper 30s by tomorrow morning. A nice day tomorrow under mostly sunny skies and with a south to southwest breeze 5-15 mph. Highs ranging from the low to mid 70s for most but perhaps some upper 70s in far western Texoma. A few clouds roll in tomorrow night with lows in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Friday and breezy ahead of a storm system. Highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible Friday evening and into Friday night, mainly near and east of I-44. Lows in the low 40s.