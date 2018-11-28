Fletcher Christmas store provides gifts to kids in need

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A local organization is gearing up to give back for the Christmas holiday. The Fletcher Christmas Store is opening for the 8th year on December 10-12th.
It provides gifts that parents can’t normally afford to give to their children on the holiday.
Children shouldn’t have to think about things like not enough money for Christmas.," said Sarah Smith, volunteer. “And I think when we get to feel that need that’s just the best feeling in the whole wide world."
Kim Murphy is one parent who participates in the Fletcher Christmas store. She’s made it a yearly tradition to support her three girls and now her grandchildren.
“For a long time I did have trouble trying to buy gifts for my kids and this helps a lot," said Murphy.
Which is what director Penny Hammonds said is the purpose of the store- to provide a Christmas cheer to those in need.
“There’s a lot of people in our area, especially in the rural area that cannot afford to buy gifts for their kids," said Hammonds. "And this helps make a good Christmas for kids who otherwise would not have one.”
Smith said they’ve been preparing to open the store for several months.
All parents have to do is make an appointment to pick out gifts for their children. The store services Fletcher residents and rural areas to give gifts for kids and teens up to 18 years old.
“For the little babies I like to get the development toys," said Smith. "We try to set up a game table so every family can take a board game home which helps encourage them to spend time together.”
As for Murphy, she said she’s just thankful she’ll be able to provide another Christmas for her family with help from the Fletcher Christmas store.
“I encourage anybody out here around Fletcher, Elgin or wherever," said Murphy. "If they need the help to come here, because it’s open to everybody.”
The store is still collecting monetary donations and gifts. If you would like to donate you can reach out to Hammonds directly at (580) 678-0913.
