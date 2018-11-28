The Latest: Pelosi vote count shows challenge ahead

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, center, joined by, from left, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, emerges victorious from the Democratic Caucus leadership elections, as the choice for speaker of the House when her party takes the majority in the new Congress in January, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. She still faces a showdown vote for House speaker when lawmakers convene in January. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)