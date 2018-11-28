Pelosi unopposed as Dems meet to nominate House speaker

Those trying to oust Pelosi say they always knew the internal caucus election would fall in her favor. She only needs a simple majority of Democrats, who have a 233-seat majority, with several races still undecided, to win the nomination. But she'll need 218 votes in January, half the full 435-seat House, which is harder, if all Republicans vote against her, as is likely — though she could win with fewer votes if some lawmakers are absent or vote present.