Russia to deploy more anti-aircraft missiles in Crimea

One of the captured Ukrainian sailors speaks in a court room in Simferopol, Crimea, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. A Crimean court has ordered one of the Ukrainian seamen captured by Russia at the weekend held in custody for the next two months. The seamen and their vessels were captured by Russian border guards late on Sunday as they were about to make their way through the Kerch Strait near Crimea. (AP Photo) (AP)