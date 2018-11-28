Salvation Army in Lawton looking for more bell ringers

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Salvation Army hopes to get more people ringing the bell for their Red Kettle drive. Major David Robinson said in 2017 they averaged 17 bell ringers and right now they only have 11.
On Tuesday, there were six empty ringing stations across Lawton because they didn’t have enough people willing to ring the bell.
The sound of bells ringing as you’re shopping is something many people are used to hearing every Christmas. It’s the Salvation Army’s gentle reminder to donate to the Red Kettle Drive this holiday season so they can help more people next year when they need it the most. But the sound of bells ringing isn’t everywhere because they need more people. Major David Robinson said fewer kettles mean fewer donations
"We're about $5,000 down this year at this particular date than compared to last year," major Robinson said. "This is very important for us to be able to help somebody in the summertime with their bills and to help somebody in the fall with their bills."
He said some of the people ringing the bell are volunteers, but some are paid. Not all of their employed bell ringers are coming out and ringing the bells on a consistent basis so they're hoping to hire around 30 more.
"We'd like to have all volunteer, but we can’t, and we need to have people out there ringing, so we pay people to go out and ring the bell. It helps them get through Christmas by putting a little money in their pocket, and it helps us all throughout the whole year helping people in our community."
Major Robinson said the Red Kettle drive starts their budget year. Last year, they ended $50,000 less than they'd hoped to have.
"We kinda felt the pressure before Christmas got here and now running just a little bit short, it's got our ears perked up,” he said. “We're looking for any help we can get."
If you’d like to apply to work as a bell ringer, Major Robinson said you can fill out an application at the Salvation Army office in Lawton.
