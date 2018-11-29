Altus Air Force Base opens new training center

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Security Forces Defenders at Altus Air Force Base have a new place to train. The 97th Security Forces Squadron Warrior Training Center opened to Airmen Thursday morning. It’s the first training center of it’s kind according to Major Nathaniel Lesher. The Airmen were tested on the new equipment Thursday.
It started out with Airmen memorizing multiple items that were laid out on a blanket. They then got their heart rate up by using aerobics equipment and fighting on combative mats. After they did that for a few minutes, they then suited up and went through a mini gun scenario where they had to rescue someone. Once they finished, they had to remember what was on the blanket.
Major Lesher said the training helps them better prepare for things they might face.
"We often see that first responders in warfighters don't rise to the experience. They fall back to their level of training, and so as defenders get used to being in stressful situations. We hope to see better decision making when they respond in real-world operations."
The most stressful part of the training happens when the Airmen go through the mini gun scenario. Major Lesher said they'll use the room for many different situations like First Aid training, domestic response, and shoot don't shoot scenarios.
"The other unique part is that we put cameras in there that can work both day and night. We can have students sit on the outside and view what's going on in the training. So, not only are the students on the inside learning, but the students on the outside are learning."
Most of the center is indoors so the Airmen can train no matter what the weather is like.
Major Lesher says they'd like to invite other law enforcement agencies to the new facility. So, they can train together and be prepared to work together in different scenarios.
"Hopefully as we bring in other law enforcement agencies it helps with the safety across the community as a whole."
The center isn’t finished yet because they plan to add two more sections.
