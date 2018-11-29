Arvest donates to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Starlight Unit

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital's Starlight Unit will be receiving a large boost in funding thanks to Arvest bank.
The Arvest Foundation has donated $20,000 to the hospital.
CCMH officials say the funds will help revitalize its child care unit. Old steel cribs will be replaced with more comfortable ones and they will purchase a new tool that will scan babies' foreheads to check for jaundice levels.
Arvest says its happy to support and fund treatment of our community’s most vulnerable.
