First Alert 7 Forecast: gusty storms Friday evening then turning colder next week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - We’ll get another mild day tomorrow but it will come with a chance of storms in the evening.
A nice evening is in store with temperatures falling into the 60s and mid 50s by 8PM. Some fog is possible overnight into tomorrow morning with lows near 40. Mostly cloudy but mild again tomorrow with highs in the 70s. A dryline and cold front will approach tomorrow late afternoon through the evening. This will spark a few showers & storms that will then move quickly to the east. A few storms could be strong to severe with threats of quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.
Clearing tomorrow night and breezy with west winds. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will be nice but breezy at times. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear Saturday night, lows in the upper 30s. A cold front will be located in northern Texoma Sunday, keeping us in the 50s but colder air will move in by later Sunday evening. There is a chance of a few rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning and few snow showers or flurries near I-40. Little to no accumulation. Lows in the low 30s.
Colder air will settle in Monday and linger for several days. Expect highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Lows in the 20s. We may briefly get into the 50s on Thursday before another shot of cold air arrives late next week. We will also have to watch for some wintry weather later next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
