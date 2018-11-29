First Alert 7 Forecast: gusty storms Friday evening then turning colder next week

Clearing tomorrow night and breezy with west winds. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will be nice but breezy at times. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear Saturday night, lows in the upper 30s. A cold front will be located in northern Texoma Sunday, keeping us in the 50s but colder air will move in by later Sunday evening. There is a chance of a few rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning and few snow showers or flurries near I-40. Little to no accumulation. Lows in the low 30s.