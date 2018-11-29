First Alert Forecast: 70s this afternoon

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Temps are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s as you’re out the door.
We’re seeing mostly clear skies this morning with more sunshine on the way this afternoon. Temps reach the 70s today and tomorrow before a cold front pushes through overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in the I-44 corridor tomorrow afternoon and evening. Main threats for Texoma will be winds to 60 and hail to quarters. Most of the activity will occur E of I-44.
Saturday WNW winds will be strong, gusting up to 25 mph. Temps stay in the mid 60s before we fall into the upper 50s by Sunday. Several reinforcing shots of cold air moves in over the weekend and into next week, dropping our temps into the 40s for several days.
Wintry mix will be possible farther N, near the I-40 corridor Sunday into Monday. Most of us in Texoma will not have to worry about any impacts to travel.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
