Fans react to penalties for ‘horns down’ gesture

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Football fans are reacting to news that OU’s football players will be penalized if they do the Longhorns down sign this weekend at the Big 12 Conference Championship. OU head football Lincoln Riley make the announcement on Tuesday after talking to the Big 12.
Sooner fans are not happy about that announcement.
"That is the most ridiculous ever," one fan said.
"I think it's not fair," another fan said.
Reports say Lincoln Riley asked the Big 12 Conference if his players would get a penalty for doing longhorns down after flags were thrown when players at other schools did it. He told a radio show Tuesday night that they would indeed get a flag.
"This is a rivalry,” one fan said. “It's been going on for years and years and anybody that's gone to OU, we greet each other like this and for it to be a penalty...it's insane."
We didn't find any Texas fans to get their opinion, but an OSU fan shared their thoughts on the matter.
"It builds up some animosity but football is a physical sport,” he said. “There is going to be some animosity. So, why are we trying to take away from the heart of the game? It's ridiculous. There's a lot of tradition around it. It just needs to be left alone."
While the players on the field won't be allowed to throw the horns down sign, everyone I talked to thinks we'll still see the gesture on Saturday.
"I think there's going to be a lot of horns down in the stands and probably a lot of booing if the opportunity arises," he said.
"I'm pretty sure the stands are going to be full of horns down. It's going to be crazy. We're pretty fired up about it," he said.
The OU-Texas game is this Saturday at 11:00 and it will be aired right here on your 7NEWS station.
