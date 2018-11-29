Lawton motel fire under investigation

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A fire broke out Wednesday at what used to be a Lawton motel.
According to the fire marshal, it started a little after 8:00 a.m. at the old Super 9 Motel on Northwest 12th and Cache Road.
Crews found smoke and flames coming out of a first floor room on the west side of the complex. They were able to quickly put out the fire.
Investigators say it could have been started by someone smoking or trying to keep themselves warm in the vacant building.
