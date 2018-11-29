MedWatch: Holiday Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The holidays can be one of the most special times of the year, but it can also bring challenges when dealing with the loss of a loved one. Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Home Health & Hospice program is hosting a ceremony to help the community during these tough times.
Holidays are usually filled with love and laughter, but if you’ve lost a loved one recently, you know they can be filled with pain and sorrow.
“This may be their first holiday without their loved one,” said Chaplain Ted Edwards. “Or perhaps it might be their eighth or tenth holiday without their loved one. But that loved one still stays in their heart.”
Chaplain Edwards says some families avoid talking about their family member, because of fear of bringing back bad memories. But he says, he encourages them to talk about it.
“Remember those good times, celebrate their life,” said Chaplain Edwards. “Really you could even go around the table and everyone share a good memory about dad, about grandma, about mom, about their son. Or whoever it is that is their lost loved one. Share those good times and hold onto those good memories.”
CCMH’s Home Health and Hospice program is hosting a Holiday Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony to help families celebrate the lives of their loved ones.
“We’re going to celebrate the happy times. We’re going to talk about the empty chair that’s there in the home,” said Chaplain Edwards. “We’re going to talk about that and different ways that we can deal with that. How can we get over that, not ignoring it, but help them with grieving bereavement during the holidays.”
Comanche County memorial hospital’s Home Health and Hospice program has provided home health services for over a decade. Their focus of care is on the patient and their family.
“We want to keep the patient out of pain. We want to help them remain with their dignity all the way to the very end,” said Chaplain Edwards. “And we also want to make sure that they have no fears or doubt or concerns regarding their upcoming death.”
The hospice team focus on the patients last wishes. For one patient, her last wish was to meet Mickey and Minnie and have breakfast with them. So, to make that happen, the hospice team rented the costumes and surprised them.
“So we knocked on the door, and kind of came on in little by little,” said Chaplain Edwards. “And there’s Mickey and Minnie, and she said ‘this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. You’ve brought joy to my life.’ And hearing those words, is so rewarding.”
If you’ve lost a loved one recently and would like to attend the Holiday Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony, it is Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 2pm at the Dayspring Community Church. It is open to everyone in the community. For more information, or to inquire about hospice services, you can call 585-5575.
