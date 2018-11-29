New health clinic, fire department coming to Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK (RNN Texoma) - Big changes are on the way to Medicine Park as the town will soon have a second fire station and a medical clinic.
One of the buildings, the fire station which we told you about back in July will be located off of Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka and will allow the department to better serve the area.
The Health Clinic will be positioned off of Highway 49 right next door to the Medicine Park Event Center. Because of its location, officials hope it will allow residents of Northern Comanche County much quicker and easier access to medical care.
Medicine Park Chairman of Planning and Preservation Barbara Boguski said the location of the clinic will drastically change the lives of residents near Medicine Park, especially this time of year.
"I find that a lot of people are concerned about getting in their cars, especially in the winter months, trying to get through ice or snow storms and yet, they’re not well and they need to be taken care of. This is going to make a huge difference for the people in Northern Comanche County,” Boguski said.
Boguski said the clinic is an idea that has been tossed around in Medicine Park for more than 20 years. But now it is becoming a reality thanks to a grant from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
"They’re actually going to do some wellness initiatives with the town, in conjunction with the town of Medicine Park. It’s really neat that it’s not just about you come here and you have a cold and there’s a physician and you can get taken care of. What it really means is information will be coming to our community to help them figure out how to be well so they don’t have to come as often,” Boguski said.
There’s no timetable on when, exactly, the clinic will be up and running as they now have turned their attention to the logistics of building it, such as parking and sewage. They’ll also need to do some work on the roadway leading up to the clinic, though Boguski hopes they’ll receive additional help with that from the county.
"Roads are very expensive and because we’re a small town, our towns are taken care of by the county. Our taxes go to the City of Lawton and the county. And the county is responsible for the roads in Medicine Park,” Boguski said.
Boguksi also believes the clinic’s location could be beneficial for those visiting the wildlife refuge as well. Obviously for major injuries people would be transported to a hospital but she said for less serious circumstances their clinic could be a useful tool.
