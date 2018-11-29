Pawnee County Emergency Management Director charged with impersonating police officer

PAWNEE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Pawnee County Emergency Management Director is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department for impersonating a public officer.
According to the OSBI, Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol requested their assistance to investigate allegations made against Director Mark Randell. The OSBI said on several occasions over a nearly three year period, Randell reportedly responded to emergency calls for service, made a traffic stop and made an arrest. All of these actions were done while giving the appearance that he was a police officer.
A misdemeanor warrant was issued for Randell on November 20 for impersonating a public officer and arresting without authority.
Randell reportedly provided a statement to News on 6 in Tulsa regarding the charges:
“I have been the emergency management director for 4 years and have been the Assistant Chief for a rural volunteer Fire Department for more than 15 years, these charges are false and stem from a long personal dispute with the Pawnee County Sheriff, Mike Waters and myself. I plan to turn myself in and will be facing these false accusations and will prove these charges hold no merit. My goal has always been to help the people of Pawnee county,” said Randell.
It is not clear if he has turned himself into officials at this point.
