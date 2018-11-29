Southwest Oklahoma feels effects of Christmas tree shortage

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - It's not quite December, but if you want a freshly cut evergreen tree it might be a good idea to start looking now.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there is a shortage of Christmas trees this year. The tight supply means less of a selection and possibly higher prices.
Christmas trees, as magical as they may seem, are still an agricultural crop.
“You plant a little seedling and then it grows every year a little amount. If you have a lot of rain. It’ll grow more,” said De Ann Hill, owner, D&L Christmas Tree Farm. “It takes five to seven years for it to get big enough to harvest. There’s a lot of work that goes into these trees.”
De Ann Hill, owner of D&L Christmas Tree Farm, located just outside of Fletcher, not only grows her own trees but she imports different products from other states. She says this year’s shortage is impacting her business.
“I order my greenery from Oregon,” said Hill. “Every year the greenery goes up, the shipping goes up and so I have to charge a little bit more for my wreaths and that effects my customers.”
The National Christmas Tree Association blames the 2008 recession. Growers couldn’t sell the trees they cut that year so to save money they planted less. Since trees grow roughly a foot each year, the effects of that under-planting are now being felt a decade later in the form of shortages and higher prices.
“It affects me because I have to charge my customers more and I don’t like doing that,” said Hill. Hill says the shortage she’s experiencing is the coveted trees that stand at 8 feet and above. “Everybody wants these real tall trees. Well, I don’t have a lot of real tall trees,” said Hill. “I have a few seven foot but they’re mostly six to five foot.”
The NCTA says you should expect to pay 10 percent more for a tree this year at an average of around $75.
Each year, the Duncan Kiwanis Club also holds a Christmas tree sale. The president of the club says they too have been impacted. The cost of their trees is reflecting the shortage.
