Altus Air Force Base holds annual tree lighting ceremony

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Altus Air Force Base held its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening.
In addition to the lighting, attendees got to enjoy plenty of holiday treats. They could listen to live music, join in on a number of fun activities and even meet two reindeer!
Thursday’s tree-lighting gave one family a chance to lend a hand. “We have an opportunity to link a deployed’s spouse and their child with the Wing Commander to help light the tree, so it’s a great way to give back to the families who have their airmen deployed right now,” said Maj. Terrell Tillery.
Also featured was a holiday card display, which was designed by the base’s units and will be showcased throughout the holiday season.
The Base Tree Lighting is sponsored by the Freedom Community Center and the Base Chapel.
