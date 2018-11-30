Altus Chamber of Commerce holds 4th annual Gala

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Thursday night the Altus Chamber of Commerce gathered together for its fourth annual Gala.
Chamber members enjoyed an evening of good food and live music, all while looking back on the city's growth.
The Gala is a time for the chamber to recognize its members' efforts in Altus, and to honor individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond.
“You know, it’s an opportunity for us to come together and -- you have to celebrate your successes, you need to do that. So that’s one of the things we want to do: slow down, take a few minutes and enjoy a great evening together, fellowship together, some great music in the background here, and just recognize those successful accomplishments of our members,” said Chamber of Commerce President Rodger Kerr.
In additon, the Gala also honored the 75th anniversy of Altus Air Force Base coming to the city.
