Chief of Air Defense Artillery promoted at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (RNN Texoma) - Thursday was big day for the Commandant of the US Army Air Defense Artillery School on Fort Sill.
Colonel Brian Gibson, who is also the Chief of Air Defense Artillery, was promoted to brigadier general. He’s served our country for 27 years and is now just one of about 120 Army generals chosen to lead close to 78,000 officers.
Gibson’s family, some who traveled quite a distance, took part in a ceremony in his honor today. “It’s a privilege and honor with a lot of responsibility, but as I said in the speech. the army is about people, it’s not about me, it’s not about anyone individually, it’s about a collective group of people serving for the common bond of the defense of this country,” said Brigadier General Brian Gibson.
General Gibson was assigned to Fort Sill in July after previous duties around the globe and most recently Washington, D.C. He says Lawton-Fort Sill is an absolutely wonderful community and he and his family look forward to their time of service in southwest Oklahoma.
