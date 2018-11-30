Comanche PD adopts formal ranking system

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A momentous change took place in the city of Comanche as their police department formally adopted a brand new ranking system.
For decades, the Comanche Police Department did not have a formal ranking system. So the Police Chief, pulling from his own experience in the military and the Lawton Police Department, created a chain of command for his officers.
Thursday night, the department adopted the ranking system with a special promotion ceremony. 3 sergeants were promoted, along with a patrol lieutenant and an assistant chief. Even the department’s K-9 officer received his very own badge!
It’s a long-needed change the chief says will only improve the department. “You have a lot of things going on in a police department, from complaints to promotions to things like marksmanship for shooting, different things like that. So you want to go through your ranking system and promote like you’re supposed to, and when you have issues, from the low man all the way to the chief, you go through the ranking system wherever it needs to be solved,” said Police Chief Bill Straily. Chief Straily says the new ranks will also give his officers a welcome boost in confidence in their new titles and duties. "It kind of makes it feel like ‘ok, I’ve got this, I can do this, I’m a sergeant now, I’m a lieutenant, I know I have something to do as a responsible police officer, not only on my regular duties, but on other duties.’ "
A fourth sergeant was also promoted tonight, though they were unable to attend the ceremony.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.