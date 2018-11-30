First Alert Forecast: severe weather this afternoon/evening

This afternoon the stationary boundary draped across N TX this morning turns into a warm front and lifts N, helping our temps warm into the low 70s this afternoon. South winds steadily increase today, gusting up to 25 mph. Storms start initiating after 4 pm today, mainly across the I-44 corridor. Most of us will be staying quiet today. The best chance for severe weather stays just E of our area, near and E of the I-35 corridor and into E OK and SW AR. If you are traveling E this evening, make sure you’re staying weather aware. There is a higher potential for tornadoes the farther E you travel from Texoma.