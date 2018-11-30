First Alert Forecast: severe weather this afternoon/evening

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! Temps in the 40s & 50s this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will be possible first thing this morning, mainly SE. Give yourself extra time as you’re out the door.
This afternoon the stationary boundary draped across N TX this morning turns into a warm front and lifts N, helping our temps warm into the low 70s this afternoon. South winds steadily increase today, gusting up to 25 mph. Storms start initiating after 4 pm today, mainly across the I-44 corridor. Most of us will be staying quiet today. The best chance for severe weather stays just E of our area, near and E of the I-35 corridor and into E OK and SW AR. If you are traveling E this evening, make sure you’re staying weather aware. There is a higher potential for tornadoes the farther E you travel from Texoma.
Overnight the cold front crashes on through, bring WNW winds gusting up to 25 mph to us on Saturday. Temps Saturday stay in the 60s, and temps Sunday fall into the 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before cloud cover increases into Sunday evening. Some snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. The best chance for any snow stays near and N of I-40. No impacts to travel are expected.
Next week temps stay in the 40s for multiple days.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
