First Alert 7 Forecast: a threat of severe storms this evening

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A powerful storm system is going to sweep through Texoma tonight, providing a spark to produce thunderstorms.
Scattered storms are expected along the I-44 corridor and points east between 5-8 PM this evening. A few storms could become severe with primary threats of large hail and damaging wind gusts. There is a low tornado threat, mainly in far eastern Texoma and closer to I-35. Temperatures in the 60s. After 8PM, we will clear out quickly with breezy winds and lows in the mid 40s.
A nice day tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds out of the west and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear tomorrow night. Low of 36. Increasing clouds and cooler on Sunday with a north breeze. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A quick moving system may bring a few light rain showers or snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning. No major impacts or accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s. Highs only in the mid 40s Monday under partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will stay chilly Tuesday and Wednesday despite lots of sunshine. Mid 40s Tuesday and near 50 Wednesday. Lows in the 20s. Late next week, another storm system may bring precipitation in the form of rain or a mix of snow, rain, sleet, or freezing rain. We will watch it closely!
Stay weather aware this evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
