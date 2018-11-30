5 get prison after 2012 military munition blast in Louisiana

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo provided by the Louisiana National Guard, a controlled burn chamber arrives at Camp Minden in Minden, La. A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a company involved in an explosion and cleanup in Louisiana to pay $34 million and spend 4 years and seven months in prison. KTBS-TV reports that former owner David Alan Smith, of Winchester, Kentucky, and four officials of his Explo Systems Inc. were sentenced Thursday, Nor. 29, 2018, in Shreveport. (Noshoba Davis/Louisiana National Guard via AP, File) (Sgt. Noshoba Davis)