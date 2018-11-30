Hundreds turnout for Cameron University’s annual tree lighting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cameron University is officially in the holiday spirit after Thursday night’s annual tree lighting and festivities.
It was a night of family fun, full of holiday themed festivities. The cookie decorating station was a popular activity for the kids, along with the craft station where they could decorate their own festive picture frame. Enchanting all visitors alike was the horse drawn carriage rides. University President, John McArthur, says the event is about coming together.
“We get to see all of our students coming and going. It’s always such a bustle and a professor carrying stacks of papers, but to have a chance to celebrate at our ease and enjoy each others company over a cup of hot chocolate and just to hear about the year and the season ahead,” said John McArthur, President of Cameron University.
Mcarthur also says this event usually draws a large crowd each year.
The tree will stay lit through winter break.
