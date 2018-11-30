Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes Payne County Jail

PAYNE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - An inmate serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder escaped from the Payne County Jail Thursday night.
According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for that inmate, whom they say he closely resembled. Walker may be going by the cellmates name, Charles Pendarvis, and he is believed to have that man’s indenfication information.
Walker was serving a life sentence out of Oklahoma County for first-degree murder and other charges, but was being housed at the Payne County Jail for court.
Police warn Walker, also known as “Notty Walker,” may be armed and extremely dangerous. They are asking the public to call 911 if seen and not to approch him. You can also call ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.
